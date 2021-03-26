English
Godrej Properties sells housing units worth Rs 475 crore in its Noida project

Godrej Properties entered the NCR Market in 2010 and has so far added 17 projects across five cities with six projects having already been delivered.

Moneycontrol News
Representative Image

Mumbai-based real estate developer Godrej Properties Limited (GPL), has announced that it has sold over 275 residences worth Rs 475 crore within one day at the launch of its project, Godrej Woods, in Noida making this one of the most successful residential launches in NCR.

Situated in Sector 43, Godrej Woods offers homes set amidst a lush green development with over 600 trees. The project offers several lifestyle amenities such as infinity-edge pools, a café, forest trail, and an elevated walkway. Sector 43 is close to the Dadri Main Road in Central Noida in addition to the access to high quality social infrastructure.

“We are thrilled with the customer response to Godrej Woods. We consider Noida a critical growth market for our company and will look to continue to build our presence in this region.  We hope to deliver the residents of Godrej Woods an outstanding and innovative development," said Pirojsha Godrej, Executive Chairman, Godrej Properties.
TAGS: #Godrej Properties #Noida #Real Estate
first published: Mar 26, 2021 04:15 pm

