Godrej Properties sells 870 homes worth Rs 435 crore in Ahmedabad project

Godrej Properties has sold 870 homes worth Rs 435 crore in a new phase of its township project in Ahmedabad.

The homes in the Celeste project in the Godrej Garden City township cover an area of over 1 million square feet, the real estate developer said in a statement on January 5. The project was launched in October 2022.

Covering about 2.3 hectares, Celeste has eight towers and offers homes and retail outlets of various configurations. As part of the integrated offering, this phase comes with state-of-the-art amenities covering social, health, and leisure requirements across age groups, the company said.

Also read: Godrej Properties buys 9 acres in Gurugram for housing project with sales potential of Rs 2,500 cr

“The customer confidence is a reflection of the increasing demand for sustainable integrated developments by reputed developers,” said Gaurav Pandey, MD of Godrej Properties. “Ahmedabad is an important market for us and we will aim to build an outstanding residential community that creates long-term value for its residents.”

Launched in October 2010, Godrej Garden City is a sustainable township project located just off the SG Highway in the heart of Ahmedabad in the Jagatpur area. The township is within Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation limits and offers good infrastructure and connectivity along with 100+ retail outlets, education and healthcare centres.

The master plan was created by Skidmore, Owings & Merrill, which has designed landmark projects such as the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, the company said.

Also read: Godrej Properties acquires 18-acre land parcel in Mumbai's Kandivali