you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate
Last Updated : | Source: PTI

Godrej Properties raises Rs 2,100 crore equity capital via QIP

The issue had opened on June 25 and closed on June 28, 2019.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Godrej Properties on June 29 said it has raised Rs 2,100 crore by issuing equity shares to qualified institutional buyers (QIBs).

The QIP committee of the board of directors at its meeting held on June 29 approved the issue and allotment of over 2.26 crore equity shares to eligible qualified institutional buyers at the issue price of Rs 928, aggregating to Rs 2,100 crore, Godrej Properties said in a regulatory filing.

"Pursuant to the allotment of equity shares in the issue, the paid-up equity share capital of the company stand increased from Rs 114.69 crore consisting of 22.93 crore shares to Rs 126.01 consisting of 25.2 crore shares," it added.

First Published on Jun 29, 2019 03:29 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Godrej Properties #India #Real Estate

