English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING WEBINAR:Risks vs Returns in Mutual funds – What should be your pick? 21st February | 4pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate

    Godrej Properties commits $700-900 million investment in last 3 years; remains bullish on growth

    Addressing a CII-Anarock conference, Godrej Properties Ltd (GPL) MD and CEO Mohit Malhotra said the company is looking to form a partnership to acquire projects and is also exploring to enter new cities for the development of housing projects.

    PTI
    February 18, 2022 / 10:19 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    Realty firm Godrej Properties Ltd has committed investments worth $700-900 million in the last three years and continues to be extremely bullish on the Indian real estate sector, a senior company official said.

    Addressing a CII-Anarock conference, Godrej Properties Ltd (GPL) MD and CEO Mohit Malhotra said the company is looking to form a partnership to acquire projects and is also exploring to enter new cities for the development of housing projects.

    He highlighted that the company achieved record sales bookings of Rs 6,725 crore last fiscal despite the COVID-19 pandemic. "We have been bullish all throughout…If you look at last three years, we would have deployed close to or committed close to 700-900 million dollars in real estate sector and we continue to remain bullish," he said.

    Malhotra was replying to a query by Anarock Chairman Anuj Puri about the company's recent announcement to invest $1 billion (about Rs 7,450 crore) in the next 12-18 months. "The only constraint in our company today is the ability to get a project launch-ready. After that it's autopilot, sales happen on their own. So for us, the whole focus is can we get more and more projects in the pipeline," Malhotra said.

    He noted that land is available at attractive terms, not undervalued but fairly valued. "We always had a view that real estate cycle is going to turn. We shifted our strategy in 2018 when we said we would like to deploy more capital in this business. And we were betting on cycle turning," Malhotra said.

    Close

    Related stories

    There is a broader consensus within the industry that cycle is turning, he added. "Overall we remain actually extremely busllish and looking forward to partner more people and develop more projects for our consumers," he said.

    Asked about expansion to newer markets, Malhotra said: "While there is a lot of growth opportunities in cities where we are present, we feel that there is an opportunity now to look at next set of cities. We are evaluating it." He said the company is also evaluating entering some of the new cities through plotted developments.

    "Next leg, we would like to look at new cities," he said. On input cost, Malhotra said the company has raised prices in several of its housing projects due to rise in input cost.

    Pointing out that profit margins are very thin in real estate, he said the customers can absorb a small hike. Godrej Properties, the largest listed realty firm last fiscal in terms of sales bookings, had raised Rs 3,750 crore in March last year through a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP).

    Its net debt is mere Rs 313 crore as on December 31, 2021. The debt to equity ratio is 0.04. During the first nine months of the current 2021-22 fiscal year, GPL has clocked sales bookings of Rs 4,613 crore — up 13 percent from the year-ago period.
    PTI
    Tags: #Godrej Properties Ltd #investment #Realty firm
    first published: Feb 18, 2022 10:19 pm

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.