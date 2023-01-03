 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Godrej Properties buys 9-acre land in Gurugram for Rs 300 cr to build housing project

Jan 03, 2023 / 09:19 PM IST

According to market sources, Godrej Properties bought this 9-acre land for Rs 300 crore.

Godrej Properties has bought a 9-acre land in Gurugram for around Rs 300 crore to develop a housing project.

On December 29, the company had informed stock exchanges about acquisition of the land through an outright purchase, but did not mention the deal value.

The project with a development potential of about 1.6 million square feet area, has an estimated revenue potential of about Rs 2,500 crore.

The site is strategically located with easy access from Golf Course Road Extension, also known as Southern Peripheral Road.

Early last year, Godrej Properties Executive Chairman Pirojsha Godrej had announced that the company would invest USD 1 billion on future development of projects. It is aggressively acquiring land parcels either outright or in partnership with land owners.