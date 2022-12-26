 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate

Godrej Properties buys 62-acre land in Kurukshetra; eyes Rs 550 crore revenue from plotted development project

PTI
Dec 26, 2022 / 04:31 PM IST

The company did not mention the total deal value of this land parcel. However, the property brokers said the deal could be around Rs 100 crore.

(Representative image)

Realty firm Godrej Properties has purchased about 62 acres of land in Kurukshetra, Haryana for over Rs 100 crore to develop a plotted residential project and is targeting around Rs 550 crore revenue from this property.

In a regulatory filing, the company informed that this project will offer about 1.4 million square feet of plotted residential development.

The company did not mention the total deal value of this land parcel. However, the property brokers said the deal could be around Rs 100 crore.

Kurukshetra is a self-sufficient city with good infrastructure consisting of schools, colleges, hospitals and has significant historical and religious importance.

Gaurav Pandey, MD & CEO Designate, Godrej Properties, said, the company has entered into Kurukshetra.

''Haryana has been a key market for us and we look forward to further strengthen our presence in Haryana with this project,'' he said.