Godrej Properties acquires 7 acres of land parcel in Bengaluru’s Indiranagar extension

Godrej Properties Ltd, real estate company and a subsidiary of Godrej Industries Ltd, today announced that it has acquired a land parcel in Indiranagar, Bengaluru, and is close to the Old Airport Road and within the Outer Ring Road limits.

“Availability of land parcels and infrastructure development has turned Bengaluru into a mature real estate market with increased demand for high-end residential development. Indiranagar is an important micro market for us and we are happy to add this land parcel to our portfolio. This will further strengthen our presence in Bengaluru and complement our strategy of deepening our presence in key micro markets across India's leading cities,” Mohit Malhotra, MD and CEO, Godrej Properties, said.

According to a release from the company, the project will have an estimated booking value potential of approximately Rs 750 crore.

The project is estimated to have a developable potential of approximately 0.6 million square feet of saleable area and will be developed as a premium residential project comprising apartments of various configurations, the release said.

Also, the land is in close proximity to major office spaces in CBD-Bengaluru, commercial catchments of Old Airport Road, Outer Ring Road - Whitefield, and Sarjapur belt along with residential hubs such as Indiranagar, Marathahalli and Domlur.

Godrej Properties Limited is a real estate company established in 1990, with its headquarters in Mumbai.