MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Masters Of Change
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Access insightful & curated financial content with Moneycontrol PRO at just Re. 1/- per day. Use code PRO365.
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate

Godrej Fund Management holds final close for its office fund at $500 million

GFM will develop grade-A office assets that will be valued in excess of $1.5 billion (around Rs 11,000 crore) on completion and the total value of the assets including those from previous funds will take the portfolio value on completion to over $3 billion (around Rs 22,000 crore).

Moneycontrol News
The Indian office sector has remained resilient throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Indian office sector has remained resilient throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Godrej Fund Management (GFM), the real estate private equity arm of the Godrej Group, has announced the final close of its $500 million office development fund, GBTC II.

With the final close, GFM has now successfully raised three office-focused funds and five overall funds.

GFM will develop grade-A office assets that will be valued in excess of $1.5 billion (around Rs 11,000 crore) on completion and the total value of the assets including those from previous funds will take the portfolio value on completion to over $3 billion (around Rs 22,000 crore), the company said.

GFM has fully invested the previously raised capital under GBTC I and Godrej Office Fund I, the company said.

GFM is the real estate private equity arm of the Godrej Group and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Godrej Investment Advisers Private Limited. It manages over $1.6 billion of capital across five funds.

Close

Related stories

In a ‘club-style’ office investment strategy, GFM has again partnered with APG Asset Management N.V. (APG) and Allianz Real Estate (Allianz) to develop world-class office buildings in prime locations across the leading office markets in India. GFM has already invested in one development asset in Bengaluru with a development potential of 1.1 million square feet under this fund, the company said in a statement.

“GFM has deep conviction in investing in and developing premium office buildings in prime locations across our focus markets to responsibly achieve the best risk-adjusted returns for our partners,” said Karan Bolaria, Managing Director and CEO, Godrej Fund Management.

“The India office sector has remained resilient throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and we continue to believe in the long-term fundamentals of the Indian economy supported by strong demographic trends and growing occupier demands. Our first venture with Godrej has performed well and we are excited about growing our partnership with them. We are confident that this new venture will continue to deliver premium office products in India,” said Rushabh Desai, Asia-Pacific CEO of Allianz Real Estate.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #commercial #Godrej Fund Management #office space #Real Estate
first published: Dec 15, 2021 02:58 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.