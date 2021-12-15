Godrej Fund Management holds final close for its office fund at $500 million

The Indian office sector has remained resilient throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Godrej Fund Management (GFM), the real estate private equity arm of the Godrej Group, has announced the final close of its $500 million office development fund, GBTC II.

With the final close, GFM has now successfully raised three office-focused funds and five overall funds.

GFM will develop grade-A office assets that will be valued in excess of $1.5 billion (around Rs 11,000 crore) on completion and the total value of the assets including those from previous funds will take the portfolio value on completion to over $3 billion (around Rs 22,000 crore), the company said.

GFM has fully invested the previously raised capital under GBTC I and Godrej Office Fund I, the company said.

GFM is the real estate private equity arm of the Godrej Group and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Godrej Investment Advisers Private Limited. It manages over $1.6 billion of capital across five funds.

In a ‘club-style’ office investment strategy, GFM has again partnered with APG Asset Management N.V. (APG) and Allianz Real Estate (Allianz) to develop world-class office buildings in prime locations across the leading office markets in India. GFM has already invested in one development asset in Bengaluru with a development potential of 1.1 million square feet under this fund, the company said in a statement.

“GFM has deep conviction in investing in and developing premium office buildings in prime locations across our focus markets to responsibly achieve the best risk-adjusted returns for our partners,” said Karan Bolaria, Managing Director and CEO, Godrej Fund Management.

“The India office sector has remained resilient throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and we continue to believe in the long-term fundamentals of the Indian economy supported by strong demographic trends and growing occupier demands. Our first venture with Godrej has performed well and we are excited about growing our partnership with them. We are confident that this new venture will continue to deliver premium office products in India,” said Rushabh Desai, Asia-Pacific CEO of Allianz Real Estate.