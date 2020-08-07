172@29@17@141!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|real-estate|gocl-corp-to-acquire-apdl-estate-for-rs-62-crore-5661571.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Financial Freedom Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate
Last Updated : | Source: PTI

GOCL Corp to acquire APDL Estate for Rs 62 crore

At present, APDLE has a commercial building in Begumpet, Hyderabad, with a revenue area of about 45,000 square feet and development rights on a land measuring 1,594 sq yards with a three-storied building thereon, situated at Malleshwaram, Bangalore.

PTI
Representative Image
Representative Image

Hinduja Group firm GOCL Corp Ltd on Thursday said it has agreed to acquire APDL Estate Ltd for Rs 62 crore from Hinduja Realty Ventures Ltd. APDL Estate Ltd is in the business of the development of commercial spaces and other real estate projects.

In a regulatory filing, GOCL said its board at a meeting on Thursday approved "acquisition of full shareholding, subject to satisfactory due diligence, of APDL Estates Ltd (APDLE), originally incorporated on January 14, 1988, at a consideration of Rs 62 crore without the liabilities on the date of acquisition, from Hinduja Realty Ventures Ltd (HRVL)."

At present, APDLE has a commercial building in Begumpet, Hyderabad, with a revenue area of about 45,000 square feet and development rights on a land measuring 1,594 sq yards with a three-storied building thereon, situated at Malleshwaram, Bangalore.

Close

"The acquisition will help consolidate the realty business of the company," it added.

HRVL is not a related party of GOCL and the proposed acquisition would be at arm's length.

APDLE had a turnover of Rs 3.88 crore in 2019-20.

"The proposed acquisition is expected to be completed by December 2020," the filing said.
First Published on Aug 7, 2020 06:34 pm

tags #ADPL Estate #Business #GOCL Corp Ltd #Real Estate

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.