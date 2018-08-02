Goa: Sardesai refutes uncontrolled land conversion charge

Goa Town and Country Planning Minister Vijai Sardesai today refuted allegations that the state government was favouring the construction industry by allowing uncontrolled conversion of land.

The minister said the growth in the construction industry is usually reflected in the collection of the infrastructure tax, which is collected by the Town and Country Planning (TCP) department.

The collection figures for the last three financial years are showing a downward trend, he said.

"The TCP department had collected Rs 72 crore in the infrastructure tax in fiscal 2016-17 and Rs 39 crore in FY 2017-18. In the current financial year, we have collected Rs 15 crore in infrastructure tax," he said.

This could be because of implementation of RERA or due to "over activism", he said, adding that the construction industry is "on the rocks" in the state.

The minister said the confidence of investors in Goa is going down due to various factors, which should not happen.

"Goans should not be seen as thieves who promise certain things, make a contract and then change their mind," he said.

He also took a dig at the Congress for criticising the Manohar Parrikar-led government over the Regional Plan 2021.

"The RP 2021 was the baby of the (erstwhile) Congress (government)," he said.

"We speak about the Regional Plan 2021. It is not me, but you all have created the RP. It was your wish to operationalise the land use plan. But now you are speaking in different tone," he said targetting the Congress.