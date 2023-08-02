GNIDA registers 210 flats in 4 days, collects Rs 3.35 cr in revenue

Greater Noida

The Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) executed registries of 210 flats between July 26 and July 31, during which the registration department collected a revenue of Rs 3.35 crore through the move, according to officials.

The registries were conducted through a special camp organized within the premises of the GNIDA office complex. This decision followed GNIDA's permission last week to register over 2000 flats in different projects.

Saumya Srivastava, OSD, GNIDA, stated that the camp facilitated the registries of flats and provided homebuyers with ownership rights.

"During the process, the registration department generated a revenue of about Rs 3.35 crore. These registries were executed in the last four days, including July 26, 27, 28, and 31. A total of 210 flats were registered through the camp during these days," he said.

Also Read: MC Explains | Stalemate between Noida Authority and developers takes a toll on homebuyers

He added that the Authority will continue to organize such camps in future so that homebuyers can be given ownership rights.

On July 25 this year, the Greater Noida Authority has given permission for the registration of 2063 flats across different projects located in Greater Noida.

GNIDA CEO NG Ravi Kumar has also instructed that pending registries should be executed. He has said that those builders who have deposited their outstanding amount, are being given the permission of the registry by issuing an occupancy certificate by the Authority.

According to officials, there are nearly one lakh registries pending with the three authorities – Noida Authority, GNIDA and Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority.

Homebuyers hailed the move and said that the interests of homebuyers should be protected while dealing with the issues of pending dues of builders.

Deepima Dixit, a homebuyer of CRC Sublimis in Sector 1 Greater Noida West appreciated the move and said, “I got the registry of my flat done which was pending. It is a great relief as I have now got the ownership rights of my flat. Government authorities should ensure that homebuyers do not suffer because of pending registries or stuck projects due to builder dues.”

Also Read: Greater Noida builders told to register 4,000 flats or face regulatory action

Another homebuyer, Raman Saxena, also expressed similar views and said that getting the registry of his flat done in NCR is like a “dream come true” for him. “I have been waiting for the registry of my flat for over a year. People put their hard-earned money into buying homes but in NCR the stalemate between the Authorities and developers often takes a toll on homebuyers. The interests of homebuyers should always be protected,” he said.