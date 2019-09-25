App
Last Updated : | Source: PTI

GMR, Adani, 17 others show interest for Jewar airport

The development work of the airport is expected to commence in 2020 and the first phase will be completed by 2023.

As many as 19 bidders, including GMR, Reliance and Adani group, have shown interest for the development of Noida International Greenfield Airport at Jewar in Gautam Budh Nagar district, an official spokesman said on September 24.

The development work of the airport is expected to commence in 2020 and the first phase will be completed by 2023.

"So far, 19 bidders have shown interest in the airport project for which technical bid will open on November 6. The bidders included GMR, Reliance, Adani besides others," a Uttar Pradesh government spokesman said on Tuesday briefing about the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The cabinet, he said, approved the amendment in the bid document prepared by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) and authorised the chief minister for approval in amendments, if needed, in future.

The minister said that the first runway of the airport is likely to start in 2023.

First Published on Sep 25, 2019 11:47 am

tags #Companies #India #Real Estate

