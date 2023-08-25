'Global green bonds at over $2.7 trillion, India’s cumulative issuance of thematic debt now at $30 billion'

Moneycontrol Policy Next event

The global green bond market is worth $2.7 trillion and growing, and in India the cumulative issuance of thematic debt since 2015 has touched $30 billion till March 2023, said Neha Kumar, head, South Asia Programme, Climate Bonds Initiative, at the Moneycontrol Policy Next Summit held on August 25.

She also said that the overall thematic debt—which also includes ESG or environmental, social and governance bonds, social bonds, sustainability bonds and green bonds -- is about $3.7 trillion and the bulk of this are green bonds.

Speaking at a panel discussion on “Building cities of tomorrow: Sustainable renewal and climate financing”, Kumar said that cities in India structurally are not empowered to raise funds as they are not fiscally autonomous units and depend on state grants.

More municipalities are talking about municipal bonds or green bond issuances but transparency on the use of the proceeds is extremely important. As far as city level financing in India is concerned we have always been in a pilot stage, she said.

“The global green bond market has touched $2.7 trillion and is growing. As per the Climate Bonds Initiative data, in India since 2015 the cumulative issuance of thematic debt is now $30 billion till March 2023. The majority is green bonds but in the last two to three years we have seen social bonds, ESG bonds, sustainability linked bonds come into the space… Within the corporate issuance volume, municipal issuances form about 0.012 percent of the total corporate debt market of India. Urban infrastructure capital investment till now stands at about $10.6 billion per annum but what we need is $56 billion per annum till 2030,” Kumar said.

She said that local economic development is needed and India’s urban economy will get fixed when the rural economy gets fixed.

Speaking on the occasion, Arjun Dutt, senior programme lead, CEEW or Council on Energy, Environment and Water, said that private investment depends on the feasibility of projects as money would readily flow in commercially viable infrastructure projects.

“Cities, if looking for international investors, need to address governance, in particular transparency and disclosures, when it comes to issuance of green bonds at the municipal level. Utilisation of carbon credits to help generate revenue streams thereby increases the viability of projects, making them more attractive for investors,” Dutt said.

Also speaking at the panel discussion, Chandra Bhusan, CEO of environmental research organisation iForest said that 65 percent of India is already urban and the peri-urban population has ballooned over the last 30-40 years.

“While the entire focus is on what we do within the municipal boundaries, the fact is that per-urban areas are in real trouble right now. They don’t have basic urban infrastructure. I believe money is important but we need to get some of the basics right in our urban planning and development,” he said.

He added that there is more to urban problems and building cities of the future than only investment.

Madhav Raman, principal and co-founder, Anagram Architects, raised the issue of de-ruralisation and rapid urbanisation. “Green bonds issued by municipal bodies can look at issues of de-ruralisation locally. Large villages are now becoming small cities. There is a need to stabilise de-ruralisation. There is a lot of resilience for flooding that is needed. The G20 presidency should be taken in a spirit of how we handle de-ruralisation and urbanisation,” he said.