Global Capability Centres cross 202 million sq. ft as office stock occupiers across six cities

Moneycontrol News
Jan 12, 2023 / 04:35 PM IST

Technology firms account for a 46 percent share of GCC footprint across the top six cities followed by BFSI with a 19 percent share

Global Capability Centres (GCCs) have crossed 202 million sq ft as office stock occupiers across the top six cities in the country. This constitutes nearly 34 percent of all occupied Grade A stock across the top six cities, a JLL-CRE Matrix report has said.

The six cities include Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, NCR, Chennai and Pune.

GCCs, also known as global in-house centres or captives, are offshore units of large multinationals performing technology operations. The number of  GCCs would cross 2,300 over the next three years from more than 1,790 as of 2022 with the corresponding occupancy footprint expected to grow to over 270 million sq ft.

They now occupy more than 202 million sq. ft of office space across the top six cities as compared to 65.7 million sq. ft in 2012 - a growth of more than 3X,  the report said.

Technology firms account for a 46 percent share of all operational GCC footprint across the top six cities, followed by global corporations from the banking, financial services and insurance segment.

The highest footprint of GCCs by tech firms mirrors the growth of the IT industry in India. Healthcare-Biotech is an emerging segment where GCCs are ramping up their footprint at a quick pace. Industrial and manufacturing have a sizeable share of 13 percent as global organisations are shifting their supply chains to India and opening their engineering R&D centres.