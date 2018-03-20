GIFT City CEO Ajay Pandey: We have a commitment of close to Rs 11k crore for commercial development

Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City), India’s first operational model smart city in the green field category, is an integrated development on 886 acres of land with 62 million square feet of built-up area that includes office space, residential, schools, and hospitals. It also has a dedicated multi-services special economic zone (SEZ) for international operations for the services sector. The SEZ also has a status of India's first International Financial Services Centre (IFSC). Union Budget 2018-2019 had called for a unified financial regulatory framework providing for a single regulator for GIFT City. Developers like Hiranandani Group, Brigade Group, Prestige Group, ATS Infra, Savvy Group and others have taken up development projects for the occupants of GIFT City.

Ajay Pandey, MD & Group CEO of GIFT City, spoke with Moneycontrol's Vandana Ramnani:

Q: The Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT) is expected to come up as a model smart city for other smart cities to emulate. Can you tell us a bit about how the concept has grown and evolved and what exactly is there on ground?

A: First and foremost, we are very proud of the fact that we are listed in Government of India's document of smart cities mission as an example model city. We have, in the first phase invested almost about Rs 2,000 crore with three or four key infrastructure elements which are really essential in terms of smart roads, smart lights, utility tunnel where all the utilities are going right under beneath the ground so that you do not have to dig the city in future. You also have what is called automatic waste collection system from different buildings. So the waste is thrown and it is sucked in at a very high speed and then it is segregated.

And then we also have something called district cooling system where no window air conditioners or split air conditioners are allowed. It is essentially chilling the cold water and then converting that into cool air. And the whole system is about 13 percent cost efficient. So, these are three or four key infrastructure elements that have been done for the first time in the country. And we do hope that the other smart cities would follow this.

Q: It is also one of the largest international financial centre. Can you tell us about the amount of investments made and the kind of business that is being executed on ground?

A: It is India's only international financial services centre and we have three verticals. So in the banking vertical, we have about 11 banks and they have already done business worth about USD 8 billion. In the insurance vertical, over USD 20 billion worth of policies have already been written. About six or seven insurance companies are currently operational. On the capital market side, something interesting is happening. For the first time in the country, foreign currency trading is being done. The stock futures trading of Alphabet, JPMorgan, Facebook and others is happening in India and that transactional value is almost now to the tune of USD 300 million per day. Over 100 brokers are already there and cumulatively, the exchanges have already crossed USD 10 billion worth of transactions. So, there is absolutely a massive uptick in the progress that we are beginning to see in the International Financial Services Centre.

Q: Tell us about the million sq ft coverage till date and how much do you expect to cover in the second phase which has already been opened up for bidding on January 5.

A: Our plan is for about 62 million sq ft out of which 15 million sq ft has already been allocated. So in our first phase, we were supposed to allocate about 10 million sq ft. We are already at about 15 million sq ft and the recent request for proposals (RFP) is for another million sq ft. Out of the 15 million, two million sq ft is operational already. Three million sq ft of space is under construction and the balance 10 million sq ft space is under different stages of planning and design. So essentially, there is a fair amount of activity that is happening on the ground.

Q: What about the commercial and residential segment? Can you give us a breakup of how much of it is residential?

A: Today, in terms of residential, we have only the affordable housing side of it. There are about 350 such apartments will be handed over in the first week of May. Otherwise, the other residential projects are about to start and so, in another 12-18 months' time, we will see these apartments coming up. But in terms of social infrastructure, we have our fuel station, fire station and a school with about 800 kids which is in the third session. That is already operational and a clubhouse would be operational sometime in the month of April, this year itself.

Q: What is the kind of investment that has gone in for residential and amount of investment that has gone in for commercial so far?

A: Commercially, we have a commitment of almost close to USD 1.5 billion which is close to about Rs 11,000 crore of investment that has already been committed. On the residential side, the work has just begun and we do hope to see almost close to about Rs 2,000 crore worth of investment coming.

Q: What are the other smart cities that may be in talks with you?

A: I have been asked this question in the past also, but the fact that they are listed as a model example city, it will be fair for me to say that modestly I should say that almost everybody has been coming and looking at what we have created. And we are very happy to show them what we have done. But we have enough on our plate, so we are focusing on what we do at our end rather than trying to do something for others. But we are happy to share our best practices with others.

Q: My last question has got to do with issues pertaining to ground clearance that was raised by the aviation ministry last year. Has that issue been resolved and what is the height of the buildings now restricted to?

A: The tallest towers in Gujarat are in GIFT city and that height is almost close to 122 metre from the ground level. Our mean sea level height is about 60-65 metre. So after review, we had asked for further increasing it from 28-30 floors upwards. But the International Civil Aviation Organisation in consultations with the Airports Authority of India has done a review and I think they have capped it at 122 metre which is because our GIFT city is pretty close to the airport. So we respect that decision.

Q: So the issue has been resolved?

A: They have done the review and I think they have cleared the entire city to go up to 122 metre and that has now been firmed up and finalised.

Q: Any big tenants being firmed up? Can you share some names?

A: In terms of developers, we have some of the prominent names such as Hiranandani, Brigade Group of Bengaluru, we have ATS from Delhi, we have Prestige Group from Bengaluru and IL&FS. In terms of tenants, in terms of people who are using it, we have TCS, we have Oracle, we have India's only listed e-commerce company, Infibeam, then many banks, Bank of Baroda has a huge presence and likewise, the list goes on. All of these are prominent names.