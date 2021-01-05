GIFT City allots 10 lakh sq ft to Savvy Infra

GIFT City

In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Gujarat International Finance Tec (GIFT) City, the country’s first operational smart city and International Financial Services Centre (IFSC), has allotted 10 lakh sq. ft build up area to Savvy Infrastructure Pvt Ltd for development of commercial, residential, and social buildings in GIFT SEZ area.

Savvy Infra will develop around five projects and invest about Rs 700 crore in this development, GIFT City said in a statement.

This will be in addition to the existing 23-storied commercial tower which consists of offices and free trade warehousing zone operational in GIFT SEZ area.

As per the proposed allotment, Savvy will develop various sub-projects within the 10 lakh sq feet built up area. These sub-projects will consist of office buildings, logistic space, business centre, residential complexes, university building and international club facility in the SEZ area. The construction of these projects will commence within a stipulated timeline, the statement said.

“Such a significant real estate allotment during the challenging times of COVID-19 will give boost to the real estate dynamics of this region. It is a testimony to GIFT City being an ideal investment destination in the post Covid-19 era.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

"In the light of the pandemic, the challenge for policymakers is how to evolve a mechanism for building cities of the future, and it is here that GIFT City is the ideal example which can be emulated. We are delighted to have Savvy committing such an important investment at this crucial juncture,” said Tapan Ray, MD and Group CEO, GIFT City.

“Our maiden office tower project of 5 lakh sq ft BUA in GIFT SEZ received encouraging response and is almost fully leased. Hence, we decided to double our expansion here and have decided to develop over 10 lakh sq ft BUA which is also receiving equally good response. In the next decade, we foresee GIFT City as the ideal destination for the services sector industry,” said Jaxay Shah, Group CMD, Savvy Infrastructure Pvt Ltd.