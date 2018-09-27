App
Last Updated :

Gautam Buddh Nagar adminstration attaches properties of 566 gangsters

Asked about the action he proposes against the complicity of any government official, the district magistrate said that whatever the procedures are will be followed and their accountability sought

The Gautam Buddh Nagar administration on Thursday announced its decision to attach the properties of 566 gangsters and stop their financial transactions in a major crackdown on criminals in the district.

The action has been taken against 150 criminal gangs, including 566 persons who have been booked by the police since 1 May 2017. Also included in the list are mafias, builders involved in cheating, drug lords and cyber frauds, senior officials said, adding they are from all regions of Gautam Buddh Nagar including Noida and Greater Noida.

District Magistrate Brajesh Narayan Singh in a joint press conference with police chief Ajay Pal Sharma said that working under the Section 14 and 15 of the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act, 1986, the "ill-gotten" property, both movable and immovable, and wealth has been attached.

"We have written to all departments here including local authorities (municipal), Income Tax, Sales Tax, subdivisional magistrates, police station in charges, CDO and ARTO. We have asked them to stop the financial transactions of these people, in case of movable properties, and sought details within 15 days so that we can take further action against them," Singh said.

He said the administration is also sharing the full list of these gangsters with the public and requesting them to share any documentary proof against these people in any case with the officials.

"We are asking the public to share with us any documentary evidence that they have so that we can ensure stringent action against them under the law," Singh told reporters.

"These gangsters are involved in murders, robberies, dacoities ... Builders who have cheated others including those connected with the twin building collapse in Shahberi where nine lives were lost, we have considered all of them," the district magistrate said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ajay Pal Sharma said there are various categories of criminals included in this list who were working in gangs.

"Outfits like the Sundar Bhati gang, Amit Dujana gang operating in Gautam Buddh Nagar have been included and action will be taken against them," he said.

"There are also builders and those involved in online frauds, drugs, sand, land and liquor mafias, against whom the action has been taken," Sharma said.

Asked about the need of such action, Singh, who took charge as the DM on 27 April 2017, stressed the administration's efforts to taking action against criminals to its "logical end".

"The government has high expectations from the administration in terms of law and order situation, and so has a common man. So, there was a need to escalate (action) and take all these things to a logical end," he said.

Asked about the action he proposes against the complicity of any government official, the district magistrate said that whatever the procedures are will be followed and their accountability sought.

The SSP, however, said, "a proper investigation will be done against these listed gangsters and action will be ensured against all those who are found helping or supporting them.
