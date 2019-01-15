Gautam Buddh Nagar admin recovers pending dues worth Rs 1 crore from two builder companies

The Gautam Buddh Nagar administration recovered pending dues worth Rs 1 crore from two builder companies Monday after it attached the accounts of these firms, officials said.

The administration also briefly locked-up behind the bars a manager of M Plast India Pvt Ltd over pending labour dues of Rs 8 lakh, the officials said.

"The accounts of Supertech group and Mahagun group were attached by the Revenue Department in connection with a recovery certificate issued against them by the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA)," Sub-divisional Magistrate, Dadri, Anjani Kumar Singh said.

"Rs 61.51 lakh were recovered from Supertech group, while Rs 55 lakh were recovered from Mahagun group," he said.

About Rs 8 lakh in labour dues were recovered from M Plast India company only after its manager Rajendra Shukla was put behind bars, the SDM said, adding that he was released after the recovery was made.

The administration said notices for recovery against pending dues were issued against the groups around 15 days ago, following which the action was taken.

"The two groups had sought further relaxation in time for remitting the dues, but it was not possible to extend any further the deadline," he said.

Meanwhile, a RERA official said issuing RCs is a routine process and generally over complaints from home buyers who either do not get possession in time or are denied refund by the builders, if they seek so.

"The RCs are sent to district administration which then takes action. They have several powers, including power to attach accounts and even the properties, to make the recovery," Balvinder Kumar, Member UP RERA, told PTI.