NCR-based real estate developer Gaurs Group plans to venture into the hospitality segment by the end of the year with an overall investment of approximately Rs 65 crore. The plan includes three hospitality properties across Ghaziabad and Greater Noida West having a total capacity of over 200 rooms to be developed in three properties, a company release said.

Ghaziabad will see a 40-room property being offered at Gaur Central Mall in RDC with an investment of Rs 15 crore along with the remaining two properties in Greater Noida West at Gaur City Club and Gaur City Mall with a setup of 70 rooms at Rs 30 crore and 100 rooms at Rs 20 crore respectively. The properties in Greater Noida West are to be launched by the end of this year, it said.

The properties to be developed would be of different genres and follow the pattern of business boutique resorts offering 4-star luxury. Currently, the group plans to develop a chain of properties which would later be offered on a franchise model.

“Regions like Ghaziabad and Greater Noida West lack good hospitality properties. We always have had the knack to deliver quality products at the right place and these three projects would prove to be on the same lines. We are very confident that with this venture into the hospitality industry, we would set new benchmarks for ourselves and the industry together that would be possible through continuous investments in technology and service innovations,” says Manoj Gaur, MD, Gaurs Group.