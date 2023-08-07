Gaurs Group to develop 1,200 mid-luxury flats near Delhi-Meerut Expressway

Manoj Gaur

Real estate developer Gaurs Group plans to construct over 1,200 mid-luxury apartments near the Delhi-Meerut Expressway (National Highway 24) in Ghaziabad, investing as much as Rs 1,000 crore, said CMD Manoj Gaur.

The residential project is likely to be launched by the end of the year.

“It will be a mid-luxury or affordable luxury residential project,” Gaur told Moneycontrol in an interview. “We are planning Rs 800 crore to Rs 1,000 crore investment for this mid-luxury housing project.”

The project will come up in Wave City located along NH-24, also known as the Delhi-Meerut Expressway. However, Gaur did not divulge the size of the land to be used for the project.

Gaur, who is also chairman of the Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India-National, said the plan is to develop the project over the next five years.

The price of the apartments will depend on market conditions, but it will be kept under the affordable luxury range, he said.

Gaur said that after Covid-19, demand has grown for bigger flats and large common areas.

“Keeping these things in mind, we are making changes in designing, including common areas and flat layouts, among others. We are planning to provide bigger flat sizes, large spacious balconies, and large common areas with big clubhouses. Special focus is being given on facilities like open areas, walking areas and green areas,” Gaur said.

The group, based in Ghaziabad, is open to expanding to tier 2 and 3 cities but is proceeding cautiously on this front. He said there is demand in the smaller cities and while the group is willing to consider expanding to these areas in the residential and commercial segments, there are no immediate plans or proposals to do so.