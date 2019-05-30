App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate
Last Updated : | Source: PTI

Gaurs group sells over 10K housing units for nearly Rs 4000 crore

The company sold a little over 10,000 housing and commercial units during the 2018-19 fiscal year, its MD Manoj Gaur said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp

Realty firm Gaurs group achieved a 25 percent increase in sales bookings at nearly Rs 4,000 crore during the last fiscal year on improvement in demand for housing and commercial properties, a top company official said.

The company sold a little over 10,000 housing and commercial units during the 2018-19 fiscal year, its MD Manoj Gaur said.

"Our sales bookings in value term increased to Rs 3,989 crore in 2018-19 fiscal from Rs 3,200 crore in the previous financial year," he said.

Of the total sales of 10,205 units, Gaur said around 7,500 units were in residential segment and rest in commercial. The bulk of the sales were in two township projects in Noida Extension and Yamuna Expressway in Uttar Pradesh.

related news

Gaurs said the company is looking at 15-20 percent growth in sales bookings during the current fiscal year.

The property market has definitely revived and those developers who are following all regulations and delivering projects on time have hugely benefitted, he said.

On future plans, Sarthak Gaur, head of business development, said, "We have an aggressive plan for 2019 and are acquiring large land parcels for the PMAY Housing Scheme, primarily in the NCR region and also in Tier 2 cities of north India."

Ghaziabad-based Gaurs group is developing a 240-acre township 'Gaur City' in Greater Noida (West), known as Noida Extension with an investment of Rs 8,000 crore.

It is developing another township on Yamuna Expressway on a 300-acre land which it purchased from Jaypee Group in 2013 for over Rs 1,500 crore.

Recently, Gaurs group completed the construction of 'Gaur City Mall', the first retail project in Noida Extension, with an investment of Rs 750 crore. Besides the mall, the six-acre commercial project has 1,200 offices, 200 service apartments and a 187-room hotel.

It already has a mall at Raj Nagar District Centre in Ghaziabad.

The group has also forayed into education and hospitality businesses.
First Published on May 30, 2019 11:30 am

tags #Business #Gaurs group #India #Real Estate

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.