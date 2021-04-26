MARKET NEWS

Gagan Randev appointed executive director of India Sotheby’s International Realty

To spearhead the commercial transaction vertical and expand the developer project portfolio of luxury real estate

Moneycontrol News
India Sotheby’s International Realty (India SIR) has appointed Gagan Randev as executive director. He will spearhead the company’s efforts in the real estate capital markets business focusing on asset sales across different asset classes, land, funding, and cross border initiatives.

"We welcome Gagan Randev to the India SIR family. Gagan joins us with a clear purpose of creating a strong revenue generating commercial real estate vertical. His relationships with developers will also help broaden the residential sales practice of India SIR," said Amit Goyal, CEO, India Sotheby’s International Realty.

“I look forward to spearheading the commercial transaction vertical and expand the developer project portfolio of luxury real estate. I also look forward to leveraging on Sotheby’s global network for cross border opportunities and mandates,” said Randev.

Randev brings over 25 years of experience across real estate and financial services. In the real estate domain, he has been involved in structuring of complex investor exits, sale of marquee assets, along with land sales and fund raising.

His immediately preceding association was with Colliers International where he was national director – capital markets looking after asset sales (commercial, retail and hospitality), land sales (including joint ventures and joint developments, development management agreements) and fund raising (equity/debt/mezzanine).
