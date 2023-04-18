 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Further rate hike likely to impact housing sales momentum: Report

Moneycontrol News
Apr 18, 2023 / 12:23 PM IST

By FY25, the current turbulence caused by inflation and layoffs will have passed and the housing market will bounce back, CII-Anarock report said

Current global headwinds and another possible interest rate increase by the Reserve Bank of India in the near future are likely to adversely affect the momentum of housing sales in the top seven cities, according to a CII-Anarock report titled The Housing Market Boom.

At least 96 percent of prospective homebuyers surveyed were of the opinion that higher home loan interest rates will affect their decisions. For over 80 percent of them, prices remain an important factor because the basic cost of property has risen in the past one year.

At least 36 percent of the respondents were zeroing in on homes that will be ready for possession within a year, and 58 percent want to buy properties priced in the range of Rs 40 lakh to Rs 1.5 crore.

According to the report, millennials – generally considered those born between the early 1980s and the late 1990s – continue to drive housing demand. Of all the participants who chose real estate as an asset class for investment, at least 52 percent were millennials looking to buy homes for self-use.