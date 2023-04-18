Further rate hike likely to impact housing sales momentum: Report

By FY25, the current turbulence caused by inflation and layoffs will have passed and the housing market will bounce back, Anarock said

Current global headwinds and another possible interest rate increase by the Reserve Bank of India in the near future are likely to adversely affect the momentum of housing sales in the top seven cities, according to a CII-Anarock report titled The Housing Market Boom.

At least 96 percent of prospective homebuyers surveyed were of the opinion that higher home loan interest rates will affect their decisions. For over 80 percent of them, prices remain an important factor because the basic cost of property has risen in the past one year.

At least 36 percent of the respondents were zeroing in on homes that will be ready for possession within a year, and 58 percent want to buy properties priced in the range of Rs 40 lakh to Rs 1.5 crore.

According to the report, millennials – generally considered those born between the early 1980s and the late 1990s – continue to drive housing demand. Of all the participants who chose real estate as an asset class for investment, at least 52 percent were millennials looking to buy homes for self-use.

End-users still dominated the Indian housing market with a 71 percent share compared with 29 percent for investors. Of all the surveyed end-users, over 77 percent are millennials.

Price rise

Of the 4,662 participants surveyed, 42 percent preferred three-bedroom homes, according to the report released at the 5th edition of the CII Real Estate Confluence 2023 in Mumbai on April 18. As many as 40 percent preferred two-bedroom homes, 12 percent would opt for a one-bedroom home, and 6 percent sought homes with more than three bedrooms.

The two realty hotspots – the National Capital Region, which includes New Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida and other neighbouring districts, and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region – recorded particularly strong momentum in the sale of high-ticket bigger homes over the past few quarters, the report said.

Over 45 percent of the property seekers in the NCR looked to buy three-bedroom homes in the near future. In the MMR, two-bedroom homes appeared to dominate the preference of 43 percent of the respondents in this region, while over 32 percent wanted to buy three-bedroom units, it said.

Anarock data showed that average property prices in the top seven cities increased by 6-9 percent in the first quarter of 2023 from a year earlier, mainly due to an increase in the prices of construction raw material and an overall rise in demand. MMR and Bengaluru recorded the highest annual increase.

“Rate hikes are just part of the overall demand scenario. Recent layoffs by both large and small corporates are likely to have at least some impact on the demand in the upcoming two quarters, and dent growth in the housing market,” said Anuj Puri, chairman of Anarock Group. “Many homebuyers impacted by layoffs may defer homebuying decisions until their employment situation stabilises. Nevertheless, buying homes remains the top priority for everyone.”

Currently, inflation is high and the state of the global economy directly or indirectly impacts housing demand in India. However, demand getting deferred will be temporary.

“There are high chances that by FY25, the current turbulence will have passed and the housing market will bounce back," said Puri.

Apart from price points and basic amenities in a project, buyers also focus on three primary aspects – timely project completion assurance, availability of a study, and adequate ventilation in the property.

Over 90 percent of the surveyed homebuyers will not compromise on timely project completion, 62 percent insist on well-ventilated homes, and 55 percent consider a study indispensable, it said.

The top seven cities included NCR, MMR, Bengaluru, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai and Kolkata.