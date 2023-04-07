 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
French reinsurance firm leases office space in Mumbai at Rs 40 lakh per month

Vandana Ramnani
Apr 07, 2023 / 09:38 PM IST

SCOR SE, a French reinsurance company, has leased office space at a rent of Rs 40 lakh per month in Mumbai for five years.

The company has leased 7,955 sq ft (built-up area) for Rs 40.17 lakh a month in Mumbai’s most expensive commercial building, Maker Maxity in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), property documents accessed by Propstack showed.

The per sq ft rent works out to around Rs 505, making it the most expensive commercial real estate lease deal so far, real estate experts said, adding that this also indicates that there is still strength in A-grade commercial real estate, despite the slowdown.

Real-estate experts told Moneycontrol this deal is an outlier in terms of commercial rentals as the average rent for Grade A commercial space in top-end commercial buildings in the prime business district of BKC is in the range of Rs 260-320 per sq ft per month. The average rent in Maker Maxity is in the Rs 445-475 per sq ft per month range. This rent is higher than the Bank of China deal that was sealed at around Rs 500 per sq ft.