Founder of Byju’s-owned Akash Educational Services buys property in south Delhi for Rs 51 crore

Jagdish Chand Chaudhry, founder of Byju’s-owned Aakash Educational Services, has bought residential property in south Delhi’s Greater Kailash-1 for Rs 51 crore, according to documents accessed by Zapkey.com.

The property located on an 836.12 square metre plot was purchased from Infinity Buildwell. Chaudhry paid a stamp duty of Rs 3.06 crore.

The documents showed that the property is a freehold plot.

This is Chaudhry’s third property purchase in the national capital since last year. His previous property transactions were estimated at almost Rs 200 crore – the purchase of a 2,000 sq. yard property in south Delhi’s Vasant Vihar for over Rs 100 crore and a 5-acre farmhouse in south Bijwasan for about Rs 96 crore.

Chaudhary did not respond to an email query from Moneycontrol.

Byju’s, India’s most valued online education startup, signed an agreement to acquire Aakash Educational Services for $1 billion in the first week of April 2021. The deal was one of the largest edtech acquisitions in the world. Bengaluru-based Byju’s was valued at $22 billion in March.

