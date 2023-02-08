English
    Former Axis Bank MD and CEO Shikha Sharma sells property in Mumbai for Rs 32.25 crore

    The apartment has a total saleable area of 4390 sq. ft and comes with three car parking slots.

    Vandana Ramnani
    397479-shikha-sharma_61481537

    Former managing director and chief executive officer of Axis Bank and currently a non-executive-non-independent director at Piramal Enterprises, Shikha Sanjay Sharma and her husband Sanjaya Sharma, the former CEO of Tata Interactive Systems, have sold a property in Mumbai for Rs 32.25 crore, documents accessed by IndexTap.com, a real estate advisory firm, showed.

    The apartment in Imperial Tower has been sold to 2015 Grover Family Trust, a private trust.

    A stamp duty of Rs 1.93 crore was paid on the transaction, the deed showed.
    The documents were registered on January 20, 2023.

    The apartment has a total saleable area of 4390 sq. ft and comes with three car parking slots.