Focused and committed to Dharavi revamp project, awaiting letter of award from Maharashtra authorities: Adani Realty

Almost three weeks after the Hindenburg research report sunk Adani shares, the group's real estate arm Adani Realty has said it is focused and committed to the redevelopment of Dharavi, one of Asia's largest slum clusters, in Mumbai.

Adani Group had bagged the Dharavi development project, which entails an investment of over Rs 20,000 crore, in December 2022.

An Adani Realty spokesperson told Moneycontrol that the company awaiting a letter of award from the Maharashtra government and that its company Adani Properties which won the bid is with a strong net worth and balance sheet.

More than $100-billion loss

Mehul R Thakkar