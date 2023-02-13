Focused and committed to Dharavi revamp project, awaiting letter of award from Maharashtra authorities: Adani Realty

Adani group

Almost three weeks after the Hindenburg research report sunk Adani shares, the group's real estate arm Adani Realty has said it is focused and committed to the redevelopment of Dharavi, one of Asia's largest slum clusters, in Mumbai.

Adani Group had bagged the Dharavi development project, which entails an investment of over Rs 20,000 crore, in December 2022.

An Adani Realty spokesperson told Moneycontrol that the company awaiting a letter of award from the Maharashtra government and that its company Adani Properties which won the bid is with a strong net worth and balance sheet.

More than $100-billion loss

The Adani group, controlled by billionaire Gautam Adani, has lost more than $100 billion in market value since January 24, when a US short seller issued a scathing report on the apples-to-airports conglomerate. Hindenburg has accused the group of stock manipulation and improper use of offshore tax havens. The conglomerate has rejected the firm's findings and denied any wrongdoing.

Committed towards Dharavi:

However, despite the losses the company maintains that it is committed and remains focused on the revamp of Dharavi.

Adani Realty Spokesperson in an email response to Moneycontrol said, "We remain focused and committed to undertaking the Dharavi project. The recent events have no impact on our commitment and ability to successfully undertake this important project for Mumbai."

The spokesperson added, "We are awaiting the issuance of the LOA (Letter of Award) from the GOM (Government of Maharashtra)/ DRP (Dharavi Redevelopment Project)."

"The Dharavi project has been bid through Adani Properties Pvt Ltd, an entity with a strong net worth and balance sheet. We remain committed to a successful redevelopment and regeneration of Dharavi."

Revamp of Dharavi on track

Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra and Housing Minister, told the media last week that the redevelopment of Dharavi is very much on track and that a government resolution (GR) will be soon issued for appointing Adani Group for the redevelopment of Dharavi.

Dharavi bids

After a failed attempt in 2019, the Maharashtra government had on October 1, 2022, floated a global tender for the redevelopment and rehabilitation of Dharavi. The authorities, on November 29, 2022, opened the financial bids for the project and declared Adani Group the winner citing its bid pledging an initial investment of Rs 5,069 crore.

Three companies — Adani Realty, DLF and Naman Group — had submitted bids for the redevelopment of Dharavi and rehabilitation of slum dwellers. With the selection of the bidder, the redevelopment of Dharavi is expected to take off now.

The state government aims to finish the project in the next 17 years and complete rehabilitation in the next seven years. Overall, more than 10 million square feet area is expected to be developed as part of the project, according to state government officials.

In the last 15 years, the state government has made at least four attempts by floating bids for Dharavi's redevelopment. However, bids did not materialise.

