Flooded with pesky calls by real estate brokers? Read on…

Ravi Sinha
Feb 19, 2023 / 03:24 PM IST

The absence of specific data protection clauses in real estate agreements often makes it difficult to prove data breach in the court of law. Homebuyers data is neither confidential for builders nor for apartment management third-party apps.

Sales representatives or even people working with real estate firms often circulate the data at the cost of the buyers’ privacy. (Photo: Ron Lach via Pexels)

Across mature property markets around the world, an impression has gained ground that the real estate sector is also vulnerable to cyber attacks. A few years ago, US media reported that the company that managed the Brooklyn condominiums where cyber security expert Roman Sannikov lived, was hacked. The hacker locked down the property manager’s IT system and demanded the company pay a ransom to access them again.

This is not a solitary incident as far as data breach in the real estate industry is concerned. Cyber security experts are appalled that Indian buyers do not pay much attention to such situations and more often than not just shrug it off.

In India, it doesn’t require a cyber security expert to access data of homebuyers or for that matter those scouting for an apartment. It’s often the sales representatives or even people working with real estate firms who circulate the data at the cost of the buyers’ privacy.