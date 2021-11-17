Five years of demonetisation: Black Money deals down 75-80%; sales outstrip new supply

PC: Pixabay

Cash transactions in the housing market have reduced by at least 75-80 percent since demonetisation five years ago. Buyers no longer buy homes to get rid of black money - they now buy them because they want to own homes. But the component is still finding its way into property transactions in smaller towns and peri-urban areas, an analysis by Anarock has said.

Also,housing sales in the country have outstripped new supply. In the pre-DeMo period (2013-Q3 2016), approximately 16.15 lakh housing units were launched across the top 7 cities; sales stood at approximately 11.78 lakh units. In post-DeMo Q4 2016-Q3 2021, sales (approximately 10.37 lakh units) outstripped new launches (approximately 9.04 lakh units). Overall, new launches between the two periods were reduced by over 44 percent.

Most of the end-users now majorly driving housing sales expect their property transactions to be transparent and above-board. Today, the housing sector's rough ride due to demonetization has smoothened. Today, housing sales happen because of actual demand, not as a means to launder black money, Anarock Research said.

“Overall, the use of black money in Indian housing has reduced by at least 75-80 percent,” said Anuj Puri, chairman - ANAROCK Group.

"A notable impact of the triple whammy of DeMo, RERA, and GST was a significant deceleration in new property launches. ANAROCK data shows that in the pre-DeMo period between 2013 till Q3 2016, the top 7 cities saw approximately 16.15 lakh new units launched while the post-DeMo period (Q4 2016-Q3 2021) saw 9.04 lakh units launched in the top 7 cities – a drop of nearly 44 percent between the two periods."

"In the pre-DeMo period, new supply outstripped housing sales - whereas, in the post-DeMo period, housing sales overtook new supply in the top seven cities", said Puri.

"In the pre-DeMo period (2013-Q3 2016), the top 7 cities saw approx. 16.15 lakh units launched while housing sales in this period stood at approx. 11.78 lakh units. After DeMo, between Q4 2016 and Q3 2021, these cities saw cumulative new launches of approx. 9.04 lakh units and housing sales clocked in at approx. 10.37 lakh units."

One major driving factor behind this is that branded, listed players - who now attract a significant majority of housing demand to their projects - play by the book and avoid unaccounted monies in their transactions.

After DeMo and the roll-out of RERA and GST, homebuyer demand gravitates towards branded products. Leading developers shifted their previous focus on luxury projects to the new demand for affordable and mid-segment housing, it said.

Predictably, the secondary sales or resale housing market proved far more vulnerable to demonetization than the primary market. This segment, along with luxury housing, historically drew the bulk of 'cash components'. While the resale housing sector continues to reel from the aftereffects of DeMo, affordable and mid-segment housing demand in primary sales (sales by developers) increased.