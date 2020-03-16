Firm buying a house on behalf of employees also a consumer: NCDRC

The National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) has clarified that a company that purchases a house for use of its employees also comes under the category of a consumer.

"If a residential house / plot is purchased / booked by a company for the personal use of its Directors or employees and the house / plot so purchased / booked is either used solely for the personal purposes for the Directors or employees of the company or it is used primarily for the purposes of the Directors / employees of the company and incidentally for the purposes of the company, the company which has booked / purchased the house / plot is a consumer within the meaning of the Section 2(1)(d) of the Consumer Protection Act, or not," NCDRC said.

In the matter of Springdale Core Consultants Pvt Ltd versus Pioneer Urban Land and Infrastructure Ltd, NCDRC ruled that the purpose for which the property has been bought is important to decide whether the buyer is a consumer under the Consumer Protection Act.

Clearing the ambiguity regarding the term consumer, NCDRC said that “It would thus be seen that the legal status of the buyer be it a company, a partnership firm, a society, an Association of Persons or an individual is not relevant for deciding whether the buyer is a consumer within the meaning of Section 2(1)(d) of the Consumer Protection Act or not, the relevant factor being the purpose for which the residential plot / house is bought or booked by the buyer,” it said in the matter

“If a house/residential plot is booked or purchased by a company for the personal residential use of the employees of the company, the purchase/booking is not linked to the regular profit generating business activities of the company, and therefore it cannot be said that the residential plot/house is bought or booked by the company for a commercial purpose,” it said.

A company purchasing or booking a residential plot / house will be out of the purview of Section 2(1)(d) of the Consumer Protection Act only if there is a close and direct nexus between the purchase / booking of the house / residential plot and the regular business activities of the said company, NCDRC said.

“Several companies book units for their homebuyers for tax and loan purposes. It is now clear that the builder is responsible to deliver the flats in time irrespective of the fact which entity has booked such units,” said Aditya Porolia, advocate, who represented homebuyers in the matter.

This order clearly implies that builders cannot evade the law and delay possession of units in the garb of such technicalities, he added.