MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Finity
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso presents Nifty Banker 2.0 - India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate

Ficci suggests support measures for housing sector in Budget

Housing and construction sectors have forward and backward linkages and impact nearly 200 sectors and it needs to be provided holistic support in the upcoming Union Budget, FICCI said.

PTI
January 12, 2022 / 08:21 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image

Industry chamber Ficci on Wednesday suggested the government to provide an interest subsidy of 3-4 percent on housing loans and extend the concessional tax rate of 15 percent to companies that invest in green technologies, in the forthcoming Budget. Housing and construction sectors have forward and backward linkages and impact nearly 200 sectors and it needs to be provided holistic support in the upcoming Union Budget, it said.

"An interest subsidy of 3-4 per cent on housing loans could also be offered for a period of 3-4 years. "Extend a concessional tax rate of 15 per cent to companies that invest in green technologies on or after a specified date and also allow full deduction towards investment/ purchase of green technology assets," it added.

ALSO READ: COVID and real estate: How the pandemic bought permanent changes in home-buying trends

It also recommended for the government to subsidise the usage of 6 -7 cylinders in a year to poor households; increasing collateral-free loans under CGTMSE (Credit Guarantee Fund Trust for Micro and Small Enterprises ) from the existing Rs 2 crore to up to Rs 5 crore. It also suggested the extension of the sunset date for newly incorporated domestic companies to commence their manufacturing till March 31, 2025. "Due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the setting up of manufacturing facilities/ production plans, regulatory approvals, resource planning, etc (which typically takes a considerable amount of time) within the sunset date of March 31, 2023, has become difficult," it said.
PTI
Tags: #Budget 2022 #Covid-19 pandemic #FICCI #housing sector #Union Budget 2022
first published: Jan 12, 2022 08:21 pm

Must Listen

The Moneycontrol Real Estate Show | Planning to buy property? Have a deal worked out in your mind from start to finish

The Moneycontrol Real Estate Show | Planning to buy property? Have a deal worked out in your mind from start to finish

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.