Fancy a wedding function in a Metro train? Noida Metro is open for reservations

Planning to hold a pre-wedding function or your kid’s first birthday? Here is a novel way of spicing up the celebrations. Enjoy your special day on a moving Metro train and, perhaps, even drop your guests home on the way!

The Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) has opened bookings for reserving space in Metro coaches for birthday parties and pre-wedding functions. The cost ranges from Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000 per hour.

NMRC has formulated a special policy for holding celebrations on wheels. "Through the move, the NMRC hopes to generate revenue by offering a novel experience for celebration to the public," an NMRC official told Moneycontrol.

“Non-Farebox initiatives has been on the priority list of NMRC and now in addition to the Hiring of Premise Policy for Film Shooting And Photography on NMRC premises, the company has also formulated one more attractive policy for Birthday Party, Pre-Wedding Celebrations and other similar celebrations on wheels which means that now Noida Metro in addition to mode of travel, will also become an accessible, attractive and affordable destination for entertainment and celebrations that too at a very reasonable cost,” an NMRC official said.

The purpose behind coming up with the policy is to develop NMRC as a unique destination for birthdays and pre-wedding celebrations for the general public.

Interested applicants can request for one or more coaches. “They can book a maximum of four coaches in a train. The application would have to be submitted 15 days in advance which would be considered on a first come first serve basis,” the official said.

Once the booking is confirmed by NMRC, the applicant would have to submit the license fee which will vary from Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000 per hour per Metro coach excluding taxes depending on the category chosen like decorated coach/undecorated coach in a running metro or a static metro as per the terms and conditions prescribed under the Policy, the official said.

In addition to the license fees, the applicants would also be required to pay the refundable interest-free security deposit of Rs 20,000 for the same.

The decorated or undecorated coaches would be available in the operational hours whereas in case of a standstill metro, they shall be available in operational hours, as well as non-operational hours. Non-operational hours would be from 11 pm to 2 am only.

Maximum 50 people, including adults and children shall be allowed per coach for the event. “Only dry food can be served,” the official said.

NMRC would be providing one centre-table, arrangement for dustbins, one housing staff and supervisory staff.

Prior to NMRC, similar offers have been made available in Rapid Metro Gurgaon, Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation and Jaipur Metro Rail Corporation.