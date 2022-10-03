Family of Symphony Limited buys luxury apartment in Mumbai for Rs 72.85 crore

The family of chairman and managing director of Symphony Limited, Achal Bakeri, has bought a luxury apartment in Mumbai for Rs 72.85 crore, documents accessed by Zapkey.com showed.

The property was registered on September 27.

Achal Bakeri Family Trust and Achal Anil Bakeri, represented by Rupa Achal Bakeri have bought the apartment, the documents showed..

Baker's company Symphony Limited manufactures air coolers.

The property, which has been bought from Oasis Realty, is located in Oberoi Three Sixty West, Worli. It is spread across 7762 sq ft, and comes with four car parking, the documents showed.

A stamp duty of Rs 4.37 crore has been paid on the transaction.

There was no response from both the buyer and the seller.

Three Sixty West by Oberoi Realty is a project that contains 4BHK and 5BHK units. It comprises two towers, of which one will house The Ritz-Carlton Hotel and the other will have luxury residences managed by the global hospitality chain.

The sea-view project presumably gets its name because its height is 360 meters. All apartments face the west.

In September 2022, IGE India Pvt Ltd bought two luxury apartments overlooking the sea, spread across an area of 16,000 sq ft in the Oberoi Three Sixty West for Rs 151 crore.