Fake call centre being operated in name of Housing Scheme 2019, cautions DDA

DDA has said that a "fake call centre" is being operated in the name of the urban body which is allegedly reaching out to unsuccessful and waitlisted applicants of the Housing Scheme 2019 for allotment of flats. A senior DDA official said, police action is being initiated in the case.

"It is notified for information of the general public that no such call centre number has been provided by the DDA and the details of the bank and IFSC Code is also false and fraudulent," DDA said in a statement.

The DDA on July 23 had held the draw of lots for its Housing Scheme 2019 for which only 10,294 flats were put on offer, out of the original kitty of nearly 18,000 units. Even in the final draw of lots, out of 10,294, only 8,438 flats were alloted in various categories from 45,012 applicants.

"It has come to the notice that a fake call centre in the name of DDA is functioning, doing fraud with public in the name of DDA by making false calls to the applicants of Housing Scheme 2019 for allotment of flats to unsuccessful and waitlisted applicants," the DDA statement said.

The telephone number of the "so-called call centre has been quoted as 18002122593," it said.

"Further, some fraudulent and fictitious link and bank details in the name of DDA Housing Ltd with IFSC code IDIB000N022 is also being provided for deposit of registration amount of Rs 2 lakh," the statement said.

A list of waitlisted applicants is already available on the DDA website.

The DDA has not yet started the procedure for allotment to waitlisted applicants of Housing Scheme 2019 and asked people to be beware of such "dubious calls which are being made by unauthorised persons".

The scheme, which is completely online had ended on June 10, and was for sale of nearly 18,000 newly-built flats in Delhi's Vasant Kunj and Narela residential areas, for which the DDA had received about 50,000 applications, the urban body had earlier said.

The DDA Housing Scheme 2019 was launched on March 25, offering flats across four categories.

The deadline for application was extended by a month till June 10, after getting a low response. The deadline for the same was May 10 earlier.