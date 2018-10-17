App
Last Updated :

Fadnavis calls for expediting police housing projects in Solapur

The chief minister lauded the Solapur police for their measures in improving the conviction rate.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Wednesday directed the authorities in Solapur to expedite the police housing projects.

Fadnavis was in Solapur for a day-long visit, where he chaired a number of review meetings.

"The conviction cell, monitoring committee, special investigation squads are some of the unique initiatives by the Solapur police," he said adding that he drew the attention of the authorities concerned to expedite the police housing projects at the earliest.

"In Solapur district, the MIDC police station has the highest conviction rate of 34.21 percent," he said.

Fadnavis also chaired a meeting to review law and order issues and initiatives taken up by the police in the district.

"Conviction rate, crime against women, detected and undetected crimes and police housing were the points of review," he said.

Fadnavis stressed on the rehabilitation of slum dwellers at the earliest.

In another meeting, the Chief Minister reviewed various projects of Solapur Municipal Corporation, including Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT), water supply projects, sewage water treatment, Smart City and roads.

Senior officials of the departments concerned joined this meeting via video conferencing from Mumbai.

He also reviewed works under Annabhau Sathe Nagri Vasti Sudhar Yojana, Pradhanmantri Mantri Krishi Sinchan Yojana (PMKSY), Mukhyamantri Gram Sadak Yojana, among others.

In Solapur, the Mukhyamantri Gramin Peyjal Yojana has 28 schemes with a otal cost of Rs 26 crore. Out of these, 16 schemes are work in progress.

Fadnavis said 72 percent of houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) were complete in the district.

"Total 933 villages (in the district) were selected under Jal Yukt Shivar and 1,74,559 hectares of land was brought under irrigation. As many as 5,752 of the total 8,000 farm ponds have been completed," he said.
First Published on Oct 17, 2018 06:28 pm

tags #Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis #Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana #Real Estate

