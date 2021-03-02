Explained: Female Hindu heirs not ‘strangers’, have right to inherit property

Representative image

The Supreme Court, on February 22, delivered a landmark judgment in the case of Khushi Ram & Others v. Nawal Singh & Others wherein the court upheld the earlier precedents on the issue of registration of a decree or order of a court and further elaborated on the various exceptions and aspects to be considered by courts in determining the requirement for registration of a decree or an order.

The Supreme Court has also held that the heirs of the father of a female Hindu are heirs who could possibly succeed to the property of the female Hindu and therefore would be considered ‘family’ with respect to a family settlement. It also observed that a ‘family settlement’ could be entered into by a Hindu woman with her heirs on her parental side.



If a compromise is just a device to obviate payment of stamp duty and frustrate the law relating to registration, then the compromise decree would require registration.



If the compromise decree creates a right, title or interest for the first time in an immovable property in favour of any party to the suit, the decree or order would require registration.



If a decree is a compulsorily registrable document under the Indian Registration Act, then the decree would require registration.



If a decree does not embody the terms of the compromise, it will be required to be registered.



If the immovable property being dealt with by the compromise decree is not the “subject-matter of the suit or proceeding”, then the compromise decree will require registration.





Whether the principles that apply to an ordinary settlement between strangers equally apply to a family settlement?



The important questions related to the said judgment have been discussed below.As per the Indian Registration Act, 1908 a decree or an order of the court is not required to be registered, subject to certain specific exceptions as provided under the Indian Registration Act.A decree or order of the court which is expressed to be made on a compromise or settlement between the parties and deals with an immovable property other than the immovable property which is the subject-matter of the suit or proceeding, would be required to be registered under the Indian Registration Act.The following are the various aspects that are taken into consideration by a court to examine whether a particular compromise decree requires to be registered:

Family arrangements are governed by a special equity peculiar to themselves and by principles which are not applicable to dealings between strangers. Matters which would be fatal to the validity of similar transactions between strangers would not be fatal to family arrangements. The object of the arrangement is to protect the family from long-drawn litigation or perpetual strife which mar the unity and solidarity of the family and create hatred and bad blood between the various members of the family.



What is the meaning assigned to the term ‘family’ with regard to a ‘family settlement’?





Whether heirs of the father of a woman be considered as family?



When deciding the rights of parties under family arrangements or claims to upset such arrangements, the courts consider the broadest view that can be taken which is in the interest of families and are completely different from the considerations of the court in cases where the parties are strangers.The Supreme Court in various cases has observed that the term ‘family’ has to be given a wider interpretation so as to include within its fold not only close relations or legal heirs but even those persons who may have some sort of previous title, a semblance of a claim or even a chance to succeed to someone’s property after their death.

The Supreme Court in the recent judgment considered Section 15(1) of the Hindu Succession Act, which deals with the general rules of succession in the case of a female Hindu dying intestate and held that sub-clause (d) of Section 15(1) of the Hindu Succession Act indicates that the heirs of the father of a female Hindu are covered in the heirs who could possibly succeed to the female Hindu’s property subject to the line of succession. Therefore, the court held that heirs of the father of a female Hindu cannot be considered as strangers and would be members of the family with respect to the female.