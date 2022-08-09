Explained: Why and how Maharashtra plans to have 50% e-registrations for property deals

Representational image.

The Department of Registration and Stamps in Maharashtra is planning to ensure that 50 percent of the total daily registrations for fresh sales by developers goes online.

This will help end crowding at registration offices, and the process can be completed by developers at their own offices.

The Maharashtra government had, in 2021, amidst COVID-19, launched a software which enables developers to e-register fresh property sales at their own offices. The system was part of an initiative to arrest falling revenues from registrations since March 2020, after the COVID-19 breakout.

Currently, around 200 developers in the state have opted for the e-registration system.

What is e-registration?

At present, property buyers have to go to the offices of their local sub-registrar to register the purchase of apartments, office space etc. This office is also involved in the registration of agreements for leave and licence, gift deed, WILL, registration of cancellation agreements, settlement agreement and adoption deed, etc.

However, the Maharashtra government, last year, developed a software which helps developers to register the agreement for sale at their own offices. This would mean buyers will no longer have to visit the sub-registrar's office and wait in long queues for registrations.

What transactions are eligible under e-registrations?

According to the Maharashtra government, only newly constructed fresh sales can be registered online using the software for e-registration. Even leave-and-licence agreements, also known as agreements for rented space, can be registered online using the facility.

Can all developers opt for registrations?

According to authorities, there is no criteria for individual developers for opting e-registrations. However, only those projects that are registered with the Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) can opt for e-registrations.

Plans to take 50% registrations online

Shravan Hardikar, Inspector-General of Registration and Stamps, told Moneycontrol: “In Maharashtra, on a daily basis, around 10,000 registrations take place. Of these, 15-20 percent are fresh or first-time sales by developers. Currently, the e-registration usage is only 1 percent. We plan to take it up to 50 percent in a few years."

“It is not mandatory for developers to go for e-registrations, but this initiative that was started during COVID-19 will be kept permanent to ensure less crowding at registration offices. First-time buyers or registration of newly constructed apartments can be done at the office of developers and this will also ensure that citizens do not have to come all the way to the office of the registrar," Hardikar added.

According to authorities, even though e-registration is meant only for newly constructed apartments, they expect crowding at registration offices to go down significantly. Authorities say one reason for crowding is that many first-time buyers, while registering newly constructed homes, get their entire family to the registrar's office.

What do developers say?

Satish Magar, National Chairman of Confederation of Real Estate Developers' Associations of India (CREDAI), said: "This is a very good initiative of the state government and we support it. We have been requesting developers from Maharashtra to opt for e-registration, considering that it simplifies the entire process and ultimately improves the experience of home buyers."

Helpful but not without middle men

Ankit Arora, a 32-year-old home buyer in Mumbai, says though e-registration is a great tool, it still does not rule out middle men.

"We all know that once we go to the office of the registrar, work gets easy if we pay the agent and have him do the paperwork on our behalf. In this case, the system of e-registration is good. Still, there are middle men who charge developers and also home buyers to get the registration conducted online without any hassle," Arora said.

"Going online does not mean that the system has become easy and anyone can do it. We even have online registrations for vehicles but still middle men have a bigger role when it comes to transport offices. The same way, in case of real-estate registrations, though they have gone online, agents are not necessarily gone," he said.