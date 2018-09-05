Expect close to 5m sq ft of additional retail supply during H2 2018: CBRE

Around 4-5 million square feet of additional supply is expected during the second half of 2018 across the National Capital Region, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad, a report by CBRE said. The commercial real estate services and investment firm feels the focus on developing investment grade developments is likely to redefine the retail segment in India, with real estate investment trusts (REITs) in the offing.

The first half of 2018 saw addition of about 1.9 million sq ft of fresh retail supply across seven key cities, led by Chennai, Hyderabad and NCR. The review period witnessed the launch of VR Mall (1 million sq ft) in Chennai, L&T Hyderabad Next and L&T Next Galleria (totalling 0.65 million sq ft) in Hyderabad, and 32nd Avenue (0.25 million sq ft) in Gurgaon-NCR, the report titled India Retail Market View H1 2018 stated.

Leading international brands such as Dyson, Molton Brown, Berluti, American Eagle, Antony Morato, Daniel Wellington and Bath & Body Works made inroads into India with their first stores becoming operational during H1 2018. Looking at expansion trends, international brands such as Tom Tailor, Miniso, Taco Bell, Mango, Marks & Spencer, H&M and Starbucks continued to expand operations by entering to new markets across the country.

“Overall outlook for the Indian retail real estate market continues to be positive on the back of various policy reforms, entry of foreign players and increasing urbanisation. We foresee addition of close to around 4-5 million sq ft of supply during H2 2018 across most major cities such as NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad. With REITs in the offing, the focus on developing investment grade developments is likely to redefine the retail segment in India,” says Anshuman Magazine, Chairman, India & South East Asia, CBRE.

“The Indian retail sector stands on the cusp of transformation with retailers increasingly adapting their store formats to address the needs of different customers/markets and locations. Digitally enhanced store experiences are becoming a reality and such technologies are expected to become a norm in the years to come. Brick and mortar stores and shopping centres will continue to flourish, however retailers and developers will have to realign their formats to deliver to specific expectations of the customers they service,” says Bimal Sharma, Head - Retail Services, CBRE.

Rental appreciation varied across key high streets in major cities during the H1 2018. Rentals appreciated in high-street markets such as Khan Market, DLF Galleria (NCR), Commercial Street, Jayanagar 11th Main 4th Block, Kammanahalli/HRBR Layout (Bengaluru), Jubilee Hills Road No 36 (Hyderabad), Linking Road (Mumbai), MG Road and Aundh (Pune).

On the other hand, rentals remained stable in most other high-streets across the country. Rentals across organised retail developments also displayed a varied trend. Mall rentals remained stable in some cities (Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune and Kolkata) and increased in others (Bengaluru, Chennai and NCR) due to growing demand from domestic as well as international retail brands, the report said.

Among other trends, a move towards omni-channel retailing that provides consumers a unified experience across online and offline platforms, redevelopment of old properties/retail properties, adoption of shorter lease terms and an increased interest from institutional investors over the past 2-3 years should also create upheaval in retail real estate in future, the report stated.