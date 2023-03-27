 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Equity investments in real estate sector grow by over 32% on-year in 2022 to $7.8 bn

Moneycontrol News
Mar 27, 2023 / 07:16 PM IST

Delhi-NCR followed by Mumbai and Bengaluru dominated investments in 2022, accounting for over 67 percent share in total investments

Mumbai leads the investments in onsite facilities followed by Delhi and Bengaluru.

Equity investments in real estate grew by over 32 percent year-on-year in 2022 to $7.8 billion, reflecting the recovery of the sector in India. This was the highest annual investments recorded in the country to date, outpacing the 22 percent recorded in the pre-pandemic year of 2019, according to CBRE’s The Real Estate Outlook 2023 report.

CBRE is a real estate services company focused on commercial properties.

Equity investments in real estate refers to instances where people or institutions become shareholders in a property with ownership rights in proportion to the amount invested, as opposed to a real estate investment trust or REIT that pools money from investors in return for dividends sans ownership.

Equity flows into the sector will remain steady with expected investment at around $12-13 billion over the next two years and account for around 20-25 percent growth on a year-on-year basis. Office space would continue to garner a majority share of total institutional inflows, followed by the industrial and logistics (I&L) sector and land parcels. In addition, alternative investments, particularly in data centres, may take off, the report said.