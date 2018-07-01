App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate
Last Updated : | Source: PTI

Empowered committee to resolve homebuyers issues at the earliest: Hardeep Singh Puri

Hardeep Singh Puri said the empowered committee had held its first meeting regarding issues faced by home buyers in Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway areas.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The empowered committee, set up by the Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry, will reach out to home buyers to resolve their problems "at the earliest", Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri said.

The Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Housing and Urban Affairs said that on June 25, the committee, chaired by MoHUA Secretary Durga Shanker Mishra, had held its first meeting regarding issues faced by home buyers in Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway areas.

In a series of tweets, Puri said that the panel comprising representatives of the Uttar Pradesh government, banks, NBCC, CEO NOIDA (New Okhla Industrial Development Authority) and others would hold next meeting after analysing reports.

"Committee has called reports from CREDAI, NAREDCO, Banks, NOIDA & NBCC...

related news

"Dept of Financial Services, Dept of Corp Affairs, CEOs of GNOIDA & YEW and Rep of Home Buyers have been co-oped in the Committee. Next meeting after analysing reports is scheduled on Tues 10th July (sic)," Puri tweeted.

In another tweet, the Union minister said, "The committee will reach out to the home buyers with a view to resolving their problems at the earliest."

Last month, blaming few builders for bringing bad name to the real estate sector, Puri had said the government has set up advisory committees to address problems faced by home buyers as well as developers.

He had assured home buyers as well as real estate builders that the government would sort out most of their common problems as soon as possible, according to a statement issued by realtors' body NAREDCO.
First Published on Jul 1, 2018 06:19 pm

tags #India #Real Estate

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.