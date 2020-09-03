Embassy REIT to join international real estate investment index

Embassy Office Parks REIT, the country’s first listed real estate investment trust and the largest in Asia by area, will be included in the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global Emerging Index with effect from September 21, the company said.

The FTSE EPRA Nareit Global Real Estate Index Series is an international real estate investment index established by FTSE Russell in collaboration with the European Public Real Estate Association and the US-based National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts.

The FTSE EPRA Nareit Global Emerging Index tracks the performance of listed real estate companies and REITS in emerging markets and is widely acknowledged by institutional investors as a leading benchmark for the construction of emerging market listed real estate portfolios.

The changes were announced by FTSE Russell as part of the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global Real Estate Index Series September quarterly review on September 2.

“Our inclusion into this prominent real estate benchmark for global investors will further enhance the REIT’s profile, increase our trading liquidity, broaden our unit holder register, and deepen the pools of capital that can potentially invest in the REIT,” said Michael Holland, CEO of Embassy REIT.

Embassy Office Parks is India’s first publicly listed REIT. Listed in April 2019, it owns and operate a 33.3 million square feet portfolio of seven infrastructure-like office parks and four city centre office buildings across office markets in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, and the National Capital Region (NCR).