Embassy REIT to buy property maintenance business from group affiliate in Rs 474 crore deal

Embassy Office Parks REIT, the country’s first listed Real Estate Investment Trust, said on October 22 that the board of directors of Embassy Office Parks Management Services Private Limited, manager to Embassy REIT, has approved the acquisition of the property maintenance business of Embassy Manyata Business Park in Bengaluru and of Embassy TechZone in Pune from an Embassy Group affiliate.

The acquisition cost of Rs 474 crore is to be funded through coupon-bearing debt at the REIT level. Acquisition consideration is at 8.5 percent discount to the average of two independent valuation reports.

Embassy Manyata and Embassy TechZone are part of Embassy REIT’s existing asset portfolio and the acquisition further integrates 20.3 million sq ft of property maintenance business to the existing 9.9 million sq ft properties already directly managed by Embassy REIT.

“In addition to enhancing our operating income, this transaction fully integrates and aligns property management for all REIT assets and helps further strengthen operational relationships with our occupiers. It will allow us to enhance service delivery, which is particularly important to our occupiers as they finalize ‘Back to Workplace’ strategies,” said Michael Holland, Chief Executive Officer of Embassy REIT.

Embassy REIT is acquiring the property maintenance businesses from Embassy Services Private Limited, an Embassy Group affiliate and expects to fund the consideration by issuing coupon-bearing debt at the REIT level, the company said in a statement.

This strategic acquisition is expected to be Net Operating Income accretive and Distribution per Unit accretive, and enhances REIT’s ability to respond with increased agility to its occupiers’ needs and address their safety concerns during the current pandemic situation, the company said.

On closing, Embassy REIT will own the property management service delivery for all its fully-owned properties. The transaction is subject to completion of customary conditions precedent and is expected to be completed on or before Q3 FY2021.