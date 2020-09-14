Embassy REIT receives global certification for health and safety practices against COVID-19

The country’s first REIT, Embassy Office Parks REIT, has received the global benchmark certification from the British Safety Council for health and safety practices implemented in controlling the spread of COVID-19 across its pan-India operating office portfolio of 26.2 million square feet (msf).

It is perhaps one of the largest portfolios by size to qualify for the British Safety Council’s COVID-19 Assurance Assessment, the company said in a statement.

The British Safety Council’s COVID-19 Assurance Assessment provides a framework for organisations to develop and implement robust and relevant protocols and arrangements designed to effectively manage the risk of transmission of COVID-19 as far as is reasonably practicable within their workplace.

“As lockdowns have eased and more and more people have started returning to work, it is right that workers and employers want to have confidence that every possible step has been taken to keep workplaces safe," said Mike Robinson, CEO of the British Safety Council.

With the COVID-19 Assurance Assessment, Embassy Office Parks (REIT) has shown that their protocols and associated control arrangements were in accordance with the current government and sector-specific guidelines and arrangements for continual monitoring of their effectiveness were in place,” he said.

“Our teams have ensured that all our properties are ‘COVID-19 Secure’ and our recent British Safety Council certification demonstrates that we are fully equipped to handle best-in-class health and safety protocols as occupiers return to #OfficeAgain. We continue to see the positive ramp-up in employees returning to the workplaces across our 75 buildings in India,” said Michael Holland, CEO of Embassy REIT.