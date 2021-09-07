Embassy REIT raises Rs 300 crore through non-convertible debentures to refinance debt

Representative Image

Embassy Office Parks REIT, the country’s first listed REIT, said on September 7 that it has raised Rs 300 crore through issue of non-convertible debentures by way of a private placement to refinance existing debt.

The Debenture Committee of the Board of Directors of the Manager to Embassy REIT had approved an issue of NCDs for a principal aggregate amount of up to ₹300 crores on September 2. On September 7, the Debenture Committee approved the allotment of these NCDs at a 6.80% quarterly coupon. The rating agency CRISIL has assigned AAA/Stable rating to these NCDs, it said.

The NCDs will be listed on the Wholesale Debt Market of BSE Limited.

The company said that the proceeds will be primarily used to refinance existing construction finance debt, resulting in a 110 bps positive refinance spread.

The tenure of the NCDs is 60 months from the deemed date of allotment, with coupon rate at 6.80 per annum.

“Following the recent IRDAI approval permitting insurance companies to invest in REIT debt, we are delighted to announce the first-ever bond raise by an Indian REIT with robust participation from the domestic insurance sector," said Aravind Maiya, chief financial officer of Embassy REIT.

"This marks an important milestone in Embassy REIT’s ongoing efforts to diversify our debt investor base and also continues the trend of reduction in our cost of debt. Further, this successful placement reiterates investor confidence in the long-term growth story of Embassy REIT and is the first of a number of refinance packages planned for this year,” he said.

Morgan Stanley and HSBC served as arrangers on the private placement and Talwar Thakore and Associates served as the legal counsel on the transaction.

Embassy REIT is India’s first publicly listed Real Estate Investment Trust and is sponsored by global investment firm Blackstone and realty firm Embassy group.

It owns and operates a 42.4 million square feet portfolio of eight infrastructure-like office parks and four city‑centre office buildings in India’s best-performing office markets of Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, and the National Capital Region.