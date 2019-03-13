App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate
Last Updated : | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Embassy Office Parks launches first REITs in India; to raise Rs 4,750 crore

The issue will open on March 18 in the price band of Rs 299 to Rs 300 and close on March 20

Vandana Ramnani @vandanaramnani1
Whatsapp

The initial public offering (IPO) of Embassy Office Parks REIT, the first ever by a Real Estate Investment Trust in India (REIT), will open on March 18 in the price band Rs 299-300, the company said in a statement.

Embassy REIT is issuing units aggregating up to Rs 4,750 crore and will constitute at least 10 percent of the issued and paid-up units on a post-issue basis.

The issue, made through the book-building process, will close on March 20, the statement said. The units are proposed to be listed on the National Stock Exchange and BSE. The minimum bid size is 800 units and in multiples of 400 units thereafter.

Proceeds from the same will be used for: i) Partial or full repayment of bank/ financial institution debt, ii) Payment for acquisition of the Embassy One Assets currently held by Embassy One Developers Pvt, and iii) For general purposes.

Vandana Ramnani
Vandana Ramnani
Associate Editor, Real Estate|Moneycontrol News

Not more than 75 percent of the issue, excluding the strategic investor portion, will be available for allocation on a proportionate basis to institutional investors, it said. However, the company may choose to allocate up to 60 percent of the institutional investor portion to anchor investors. For non-institutional investors, the same stands at not less than 25 percent.

The book running lead managers to the issue are: Axis Capital, Credit Suisse Securities (India), Deutsche Equities India, Goldman Sachs (India) Securities, HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India), IIFL Holdings , JM Financial and Nomura Financial Advisory & Securities (India).

Embassy Office Parks, a joint venture between the Bengaluru-based property developer and private equity firm Blackstone, has placed 33 million square feet of office and hospitality assets under its proposed REIT, which comprises seven business parks and four city-centric buildings spread across Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune and Noida.

Of the 33 million sq ft, about 24 million sq ft is operational with 95 percent occupancy, yielding a rental income of over Rs 2,000 crore annually. Another 3 million sq ft area is under construction and 6 million sq ft is in the pipeline.

The JV has top MNC clients in its commercial projects. Over 50 percent rent comes from Fortune 500 companies such as Microsoft, Google, Wells Fargo and JPMorgan.

What is a REIT?

REIT is an investment tool that owns and operates rent-yielding real estate assets. It allows individual investors to invest using this platform and earn income.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) had notified REIT's regulations in 2014, allowing setting up and listing of such trusts, which are popular in some advanced markets.

REITs are listed entities that invest in income-generating properties and distribute at least 90 percent of their income proceeds to unit-holders through dividends. After registration with SEBI, units of REITs will have to be mandatorily listed on exchanges and traded like securities.

Properties listed through a REIT are typically commercial assets that can generate steady and lucrative rental income. . Even government-run buildings can be placed under REITs.

REITs offer investors, with Rs 2 lakh in capital, an opportunity to invest in the commercial real estate market. Like listed shares, small investors can buy units of REITs from both primary and secondary markets.

‘Maturing of the market’

“This is a historical event for the real estate sector as it shows the market is maturing and that we too can transact as per international standards. At present, only mature economies have a REIT structure in place,” Anshuman Magazine, Chairman – India and South East Asia, CBRE. He expects additional institutional inflows from insurance companies and even pension funds.

According to a CBRE- CII report, a successful REIT listing would prompt other prominent asset holding companies such as Xander, Brookefield and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board to issue their own offerings, thereby widening the real estate investment scenario in the country.

REIT listings are likely to substantially move from offices to retail and logistics sectors, thereby resulting in a creation of quality assets across segments, the report added.

Sanjay Dutt, Managing Director of Tata Housing, sees a shift from capital appreciation to rental income going forward. “Instead of buying hard assets, retail investors are likely to choose this alternative model. As the sector matures over over the next four-to-five years, you will see another five-to-six companies getting listed with a combined market capitalisation of $4-5 million,” he said.

“For the industry, the Blackstone Embassy REIT opens an exit avenue for institutional office assets investments as well as offers developers more liquidity. Considering the buoyancy in the India office leasing market and the forecasted growth, it seems to be very well timed both for the existing investors as well as for the market,” said Joe Verghese, Managing Director, Colliers International India.

Return on investment of 7-8 percent

According to Shobhit Agarwal, MD and CEO, ANAROCK Capital, "Being realistic in one's returns expectations from REITs is important. A realistic RoI (expectation would be 7-8 percent annually, post adjustment of the fund management fee," he said, adding that this instrument is ideal for investors who want a steady income with minimum risks.

The way forward

While the first listing is an an important day for Indian institutional real estate, globally whoever has invested or is considering the possibility of investing in India would want to see how this listing fares. “The only alternative as of now for investors was sell to another fund or opt for an offshore REIT listing,” says Anckur Srivasttava of GenReal Advisers.

While initial REITs could be for income-generating commercial assets, eventually one may see REITs getting listed for hospitals, schools, warehousing, retail malls, leased out residential properties, student accommodation, industrial facilities and companies owning cinema halls.

"It is also an excellent avenue for corporates and PSUs to liquidate their assets and using the proceeds productively for their core businesses," he added.

vandana.ramnani@nw18.com
First Published on Mar 13, 2019 03:08 pm

tags #BSE #commercial #Embassy Office Parks #NSE #Real Estate #REITs

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Army Man Shot Dead by Militants Outside His Home in South Kashmir’s ...

PHOTOS: Venezuelans Swarm Sewage Drains in Search of Water

Market Rallies for 3rd Straight Day; Sensex Jumps 216 Points

Priyanka Chopra's Mercedes-Maybach Gifted by Nick Jonas is worth Rs 2. ...

Grounded: A Look at All Boeing 737 Max 8 Planes That Are Being Suspend ...

VAR Supporter Guardiola Wants Quicker Decisions

Kidnapped Boy Found Murdered Behind Home in MP’s Satna Days After Tw ...

Priyanka Gandhi to Meet Bhim Army Chief Day After Arrest as He Vows to ...

Declare West Bengal 'Super Sensitive' State: BJP to EC

Analysis: What the amendments to the fraudulent and unfair trade pract ...

What the grounding of the Boeing 737 Max 8 planes means for SpiceJet, ...

Congress promises jobs for women amid heated election campaign

The danger of flying on Boeing 737 Max planes

CAPA expects airfares to go up in coming quarters due to shortage of f ...

Closing Bell: Nifty, Sensex ends higher for the third consecutive sess ...

Midcap, smallcap stocks likely hold rally till election results, says ...

I-Sec PD expects one more rate cut by MPC in April

Here are some stock queries answered by Sudarshan Sukhani & Mitessh Th ...

Odisha's tribals who gather and sell minor forest produce left at the ...

January IIP at 1.7%: Why a consistent downward trend in factory output ...

Travels through the Hindi belt: In Bihar's Gaya, parents forced to put ...

UK Parliament delivers crushing defeat to Theresa May's Brexit deal 39 ...

Triple Frontier movie review: This Netflix heist thriller is an all-bo ...

YouTube Music vs Spotify: The Indian music streaming market is heating ...

Calcutta, city of ruins: Documenting heritage houses, a fading reminde ...

Runner's high: How Brijmohan 'Breeze' Sharma completed a daunting 200- ...

Champions League: Cristiano Ronaldo reaffirms his credentials as game' ...

India vs Australia, Live Cricket Score, 5th ODI at Delhi: Usman Khawaj ...

Shah Rukh Khan's special cameo in Madhavan's Rocketry: Is it a planned ...

Jumanji 3: Dwayne Johnson drops the first look of the film

Varun Dhawan heads back to UK for Street Dancer after the magnificent ...

Rohit Shetty’s ‘cop universe’ to end with a female cop, details ...

Kalank background score composer Sanchit Balhara rubbishes plagiarism ...

Lady Gaga smashes the Internet with her pregnancy tweet

Priyanka Gandhi relies on Mahatma Gandhi's quotes for her first few Tw ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.