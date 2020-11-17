Embassy Office Park REIT acquires Embassy Tech Village for Rs 9,782 crore

Embassy REIT, India’s first publicly-listed REIT, announced on November 17 that it had agreed to purchase Embassy TechVillage assets from affiliates of Embassy Sponsor, Blackstone Sponsor and other selling shareholders for a total consideration of Rs 9,782 crore.

The acquisition comprises 6.1 million square feet of completed area, 3.1 msf of under-construction area, of which 36 percent is pre-leased to JP Morgan, and two proposed 518-keys Hilton hotels within the overall ETV campus. Embassy REIT is exercising its right under the ROFO agreement to acquire the asset.

It will issue up to 6.55 crore units on a preferential basis at Rs 356.5 per unit.

It has also approved raising of debt worth Rs 3,641 crore in one or more tranches, the company said.

The acquisition will increase Embassy REIT's commercial office portfolio by 28 percent to 42.4 msf.

The proposed accretive acquisition of Embassy TechVillage will mark the addition of another trophy asset to our existing office portfolio, while reinforcing our stable cash flows. ETV is a unique large scale business park, in the leading Outer Ring Road sub-market of Bengaluru, with a diversified blue-chip and predominantly multinational occupier base, including JP Morgan, Cisco, Sony and Flipkart. Mike Holland, Chief Executive Officer of Embassy REIT.

The acquisition further deepens our presence in Bengaluru, which remains India’s strongest office market, and significantly enhances our scale and ability to deliver embedded growth. We are delighted to purchase an asset of the quality and scale of ETV at a 4.6 percent discount to the average of the two independent valuations. This acquisition aligns perfectly with our overall strategy to maximize total returns for our unitholders, he said.

“We are pleased to deliver on our commitment to support the growth of the REIT platform through the ROFO pipeline. The Embassy TechVillage ROFO reaffirms the commitment we made at the time of the REIT’s listing to provide Embassy REIT with a pipeline of opportunities for completed and rent-yielding assets,” said Jitendra Virwani, Chairman and Founder of the Embassy Group.

Over the past six years, Embassy Group has developed ETV to be one of the finest office assets in the country, and we are pleased to offer this asset to the REIT for consideration and approval by the independent directors of the REIT manager and the unitholders. Embassy Group will continue to develop top quality office assets across the country, thereby providing the REIT with a potential pipeline of assets that will help it grow inorganically over the coming years, he said.

The REIT proposes to fund this.₹98 billion ($1.3 billion) acquisition by issuing equity of Rs 60 billion ($812 million) through a combination of an institutional placement of.₹37 billion ($500 million), and by way of a preferential issue of units to third-party selling shareholders of Rs 23 billion ($312 million), the company said.

The proposed placement of units is expected to increase the REIT’s public float, enhance its liquidity, and serve as a catalyst for the REIT’s potential inclusion into additional benchmark global equity indices. The REIT also plans to refinance existing ETV debt facilities of up to Rs 36 billion ($492 million) through a combination of equity and issuance of new coupon bearing debt.

The acquisition is subject to certain condition precedents and requires unitholder, regulatory and other approvals, the company said.

Morgan Stanley and Kotak Investment Banking are serving as joint financial advisors to Embassy REIT, while S&R Associates and Clifford Chance are acting as legal advisors to Embassy REIT. Ernst and Young LLP conducted financial and tax diligence and HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India) provided a fairness opinion to the independent directors of the manager to Embassy REIT for the proposed acquisition.

Embassy TechVillage is a large-scale, award-winning integrated office park situated on the Outer Ring Road in Bengaluru. Home to over 45,000 employees of over 40 corporate occupiers, ETV is an infrastructure-like asset that serves as a complete business ecosystem for its occupiers and their employees. It spans over 84 acres and derives 88 percent of its rents from multinational occupiers, is 97.3 percent occupied, and has a 9.7 year Weighted Average Lease Expiry with a 33.7 percent mark-to-market potential, the company said.

Embassy Office Parks is India’s first publicly listed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT). Listed in April 2019, Embassy REIT owns and operates a 33.3 million square feet (msf) portfolio of seven infrastructure-like office parks and four city‑centre office buildings in office markets of Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, and the National Capital Region (NCR).

Embassy REIT’s portfolio comprises 26.2 msf completed operating area, has an occupancy of 91.7 percent as of September 30, and is home to many of the world’s leading companies as occupiers. The portfolio also comprises strategic amenities, including two operational business hotels, two under‑construction hotels, and a 100MW solar park supplying renewable energy to park occupiers.