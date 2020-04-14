App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate
Last Updated :

Embassy Group invests Rs 1 crore to combat COVID-19

Under the Embassy Cares programme, around 2,50,000 meals have been distributed to daily wage workers and migrant families across several locations in Bengaluru.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In its endeavour to assist the government in its efforts to contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus, real estate firm Embassy Group has invested over Rs 1 crore through its community outreach programme.

Under the Embassy Cares programme, around 2,50,000 meals have been distributed to daily wage workers and migrant families across several locations in Bengaluru, the company said in a statement.

Through their CSR initiatives, Embassy has supported government schools in and around the city with educational and infrastructure interventions. As the lockdown was extended, Embassy is supporting 3,500 families of students of these Government Schools with vital food rations, amounting to 1, 47,000 meals.

Jeevan Bheemanagar and C V Raman Nagar – Embassy Leisure, a subsidiary of Embassy Group that operates restaurants in Bengaluru, has prepared and distributed 3,900 meals till date since April 1 for people who earn daily wages. They will continue to serve meals as the lockdown continues.

As part of these interventions, daily wage and migrant workers in the areas of Ulsoor, Mahadevpura and Koramangala have benefitted through the distribution of food rations, the company said.

Track this blog for latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak

“With so many underprivileged members of our communities, daily wage and migrant workers trying to make ends meet during this crisis, it’s important that we all step up to do our part. We believe that this pandemic can only be contained if we all stay at home and provide for those who need basic food and other necessities to survive. We are grateful to our corporate tenants, our employees and customers who have extensively supported our efforts,” said Aditya Virwani, Chief Operating Officer, Embassy Group.

In addition to providing rations and meals to those in need across Bangalore, Embassy has initiated a project to support the entire personnel of Bengaluru City Traffic Police Force as they work night and day to contain the spread of the virus and enforce the nation-wide lock-down.

The Group set up four hydration stations around the city in Hebbal, Whitefield, Infantry road and the Outer Ring road, where drinking water, refreshments, first aid and toilet facilities are provided for all police personnel.

Embassy Group also provided 30,400 protein-rich nutrition bars, protective masks and hand sanitizers each to the traffic headquarter, for distribution to the 44 stations and the entire 3,800-strong force.

Embassy Office Parks, a joint venture of Embassy and Blackstone, launched the country's first real estate investment trust (REIT) in April last year.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak here

First Published on Apr 14, 2020 08:08 pm

tags #coronavirus #Embassy Group #food #Real Estate

