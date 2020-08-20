172@29@17@143!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|real-estate|embassy-group-in-talks-with-cdpq-arm-to-set-up-investment-platform-for-office-project-development-5735031.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch the Indian manufacturing diaspora on the global center stage and interact with industry stalwarts on 2nd and 3rd September. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate
Last Updated : | Source: PTI

Embassy Group in talks with CDPQ arm to set up investment platform for office project development

Bengaluru-based Embassy Group in 2015 formed a joint venture with private equity firm Warburg Pincus to build industrial parks.

PTI
Representative Image
Representative Image

Leading realty firm Embassy Group is in talks with Canada pension fund CDPQ's arm Ivanhoe Cambridge to set up an investment platform for development of office projects, sources said. The size of the platform is under discussion, the sources said adding that Ivanhoe Cambridge will have a majority stake in the platform.

Embassy Group's spokesperson declined to comment.

Embassy Group, led by Jitu Virwani, is a major player in the Indian commercial real estate. The group, along with Blackstone, launched India's first Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) last year to raise Rs 4,750 crore through a public issue.

Close

Embassy Group owns WeWork India, which is into co-working and flexible workspace domain. It also has entered into co-living business.

related news

Earlier this week, the group announced merger of its housing and commercial projects with Indiabulls Real Estate.

After the merger, Embassy Group will have a 45 percent stake in the listed entity Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd, which will be renamed as Embassy Development, as against the existing 14 percent stake.

Meanwhile, sources had earlier said Embasy Group was in talks with Indospace and ESR to monetise its warehousing and industrial parks business at an enterprise value of Rs 1,700-2,000 crore.

Bengaluru-based Embassy Group in 2015 formed a joint venture with private equity firm Warburg Pincus to build industrial parks.

Property consultant ANAROCK is helping Embassy Group in this proposed warehousing deal.

Embassy Industrial Parks, the joint venture, is developing warehousing projects at Chakan in Pune, Sriperumbudur and Hosur in Tamil Nadu; Farrukhnagar and Bilaspur in Delhi-NCR; and Kothur in Hyderabad.

The total portfolio of the JV is 15-16 million sq ft, of which 3-4 million sq ft is operational. Warburg Pincus has a 70 percent stake, while Embassy Group has 30 percent shareholding in the JV.
First Published on Aug 20, 2020 07:36 pm

tags #Business #CDPQ #Embassy Group #Real Estate

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.